223718
Bid B.C. need tighter restrictions on short-term rentals?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  422


Bid B.C. need tighter restrictions on short-term rentals?

Poll: Short-term rentals

Castanet - | Story: 452329

The B.C. hotel industry is taking a victory lap after the provincial government has brought in much-tighter restrictions on short-term rentals.

The new rules will force those offering short-term accommodation to live on the property they're renting and give local government additional tools to enforce bylaws.

“Today is indeed a cause for celebration,” said BC Hotel Association president Ingrid Jarrett in an email to members.

Jarrett called the new legislation “groundbreaking” and a “monumental victory in our pursuit of affordable housing access for our industry.”

The hotel sector has said the high cost of housing has made it hard to find and attract staff. Short-term rentals also, of course, directly compete for accommodation dollars.

“We are thrilled that this legislation incorporates every recommendation that the BC Hotel Association has long championed,” Jarrett said. “These recommendations encompass crucial elements that will support long-term housing availability.”

Platforms like Airbnb and VRBO will also now require a business license for listings, when required by the municipality, and share data with the government. A provincial registry of short-term rentals will be created.

Jarrett thanked the government for their “proactive approach.”

“If passed, this groundbreaking short-term rental policy will not only set a new national standard but also serve as a model for the entire country,” Jarrett said.

“These practical, research-driven regulations are positioned to prioritize the housing needs of British Columbia's residents, returning rental housing to the long-term market – a move that benefits both our industry and employees who have faced housing challenges.”

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

October 12, 2023 - 9146 votes
Should parents be informed if a child under the age of 16 requests a new identity at school?

Yes: 8043
No: 786
Unsure: 317

October 11, 2023 - 10540 votes
With the threat of wildfire now common in the southern Interior, should cedar hedges be removed and/or banned?

Yes: 4670
No: 4939
Unsure: 931

October 10, 2023 - 6940 votes
Do you feel Canada's response to the Hamas attack on Israel was strong, weak, just right?

Strong: 820
Weak: 3604
Just right: 2516

October 7, 2023 - 8863 votes
Should the federal government negotiate or stand firm in its fight with Facebook over news links on the social media platform?

Negotiate: 4296
Stand firm: 3474
Unsure: 1093

October 5, 2023 - 11520 votes
With COVID-19 cases on the rise in B.C., are you taking any preventative measures to avoid getting it?

Yes: 4549
No: 6971



Previous Poll Results

Will you, or did you, watch the solar eclipse Saturday, Oct. 14?

Total Votes:  7612
Yes: 
16.25%
No: 
75.33%
Unsure: 
8.42%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


223414
222013
221329
223753