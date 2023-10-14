Will you, or did you, watch the solar eclipse Saturday, Oct.14?

Photo: The Canadian Press AP/Altaf Qadri Western British Columbia will be the best place in Canada to view a rare annular solar eclipse set to happen Saturday, but cloudy skies could obscure the phenomenon for viewers on the south coast. Eagles fly past a partial solar eclipse in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.

Western British Columbia will be the best place in Canada to view a rare annular solar eclipse on Saturday, but cloudy skies could obscure the phenomenon for many viewers.

Gurveen Kaur, co-president of the University of B.C. Astronomy Club, said she was saddened, but not defeated, by the forecast.

"I think everyone's still hoping that they'll still get at least a glimpse of the eclipse throughout that hour-and-a-half window," she said in an interview Friday.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and sun, and because it happens when the sun is at its farthest point from Earth, viewers are treated to a bright halo surrounding the black blot of the moon.

Areas of North America that will see the total eclipse and fiery ring include a path from Oregon to Texas, but a statement from the University of B.C. said Metro Vancouver residents will be able to see nearly 75 per cent of the eclipse beginning at 8:08 a.m. Pacific time.

The event will peak 72 minutes later when just a small sliver of the sun will be visible, and the eclipse will end at 10:38 a.m.

Kaur, who is studying political science at the University of B.C., said she became interested in astronomy around age seven when she first travelled outside city limits and saw the night sky without light pollution.

Her interest grew into a hobby once she attended university and joined the astronomy club, she said.

"It's just nice to have a community of people who are just as excited about space as I am."

Kaur said the club's goal is to make astronomy accessible as a hobby, and events like Saturday's partial solar eclipse are opportunities to attract newcomers.

"Solar eclipses are so rare, so we're really excited for this one and I'm really hoping that the weather clears up."

