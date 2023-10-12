Should parents be informed if a child under the age of 16 requests a new identity at school?

Photo: The Canadian Press Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks to the media at the legislature in Regina, on Tuesday.

Nearly half of Canadians say they support their province using the notwithstanding clause to ensure that schools tell parents if their child wishes to use a different name or pronoun, a new poll suggests, and more people support that idea than oppose it.

New data also suggest a majority of Canadians believe teachers should have to notify parents of such changes. Just under half said that should be the case even if a child tells their teacher they don't feel safe informing their parents.

Polling firm Leger recently asked Canadians a series of questions regarding the ongoing debate around "parental rights."

The phrase, which refers to parents' desire to be involved in the decisions of their children and of schools, has gained increasing traction in Canada over the past year.

Many people who use the term say they are concerned about lessons kids are learning on the topics of gender identity and sexual orientation.

Those pushing the issue have also been critical of policies designed to make transgender and nonbinary students feel more welcome in classrooms, as well as activities like raising the rainbow Pride flag at schools.

According to the new results from Leger, Canadians are divided on whether sexual orientation and gender identity should be discussed in schools at all.

Just over half of respondents, or 54 per cent, agreed that these are important topics kids need to be aware of, and schools need to discuss them.

The other 46 per cent said their views were more aligned with a statement saying such topics shouldn't be discussed in school, and should only be left to parents to address with their children.

Christian Bourque, executive vice-president of Leger, said what is noteworthy is the fact that Canadians appear more divided on this issue than on other topics taught in schools, such as racism and climate change.

"Is there a form of unease that these things are discussed in schools?" he asked.

