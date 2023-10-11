223763

With the threat of wildfire now common in the southern Interior, should cedar hedges be removed and/or banned?

Poll: Cedar hedges

Castanet - | Story: 451523

If you were thinking of opening a cedar-tree and fireworks store in Peachland, you’ll have to locate your business elsewhere.

Council on Tuesday agreed to amend the municipality’s business bylaw to ban the sale of both items.

But that won’t prohibit Peachlanders from buying them elsewhere.

The bans are intended as fire prevention measures.

“Cedar bushes and shrubs are very susceptible to embers, allowing them to ignite easily. When cedars are planted in the immediate and intermediate zones (0-10 metres) of a structure, they pose a substantial fire risk to that structure,” a memo to council said.

“In addition to prohibiting the sale of cedars, the amendment bylaw is also prohibiting the sale of fireworks. Although staff understand the entertainment value for families of consumer-type fireworks, at the same time, misuse of fireworks poses a real risk of fire,” the memo said.

In a presentation to council, Fire Chief Dennis Craig said he was talking about ornamental cedar trees and bushes, not giant cedar trees.

Coun. Alena Glasman noticed fines under the bylaw were small, ranging from $100 to $500.

The fine for selling prohibited items is $250.

“Why are we not putting teeth into our requirement,” she asked. The answer she got was that fees and charges are going to be reconsidered by council soon.

Coun. David Collins noted no one in Peachland is selling cedars or fireworks anyway.

Craig said the ban “just strengthens our message a little bit.”

The new rules won’t prevent anyone from planting cedars.

“If we were to prohibit the planting of a cedar bush, we would need an army of bylaw officers,” said Craig.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

October 10, 2023 - 6902 votes
Do you feel Canada's response to the Hamas attack on Israel was strong, weak, just right?

Strong: 817
Weak: 3586
Just right: 2499

October 7, 2023 - 8863 votes
Should the federal government negotiate or stand firm in its fight with Facebook over news links on the social media platform?

Negotiate: 4296
Stand firm: 3474
Unsure: 1093

October 5, 2023 - 11520 votes
With COVID-19 cases on the rise in B.C., are you taking any preventative measures to avoid getting it?

Yes: 4549
No: 6971

October 4, 2023 - 7309 votes
Should Canada establish a federal wildfire firefighting force to assist with serious wildfires across the country?

Yes: 5585
No: 1386
unsure: 338

October 3, 2023 - 7213 votes
Should the B.C. government penalize B.C. Ferries for missed sailings?

Yes: 4228
No: 2350
Unsure: 635



Previous Poll Results

Do you feel Canada's response to the Hamas attack on Israel was strong, weak, just right?

Total Votes:  6903
Strong: 
11.84%
Weak: 
51.95%
Just right: 
36.22%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


223464
224162
221330
223983