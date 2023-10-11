With the threat of wildfire now common in the southern Interior, should cedar hedges be removed and/or banned?

Photo: Photo: Tino Rossini / Flickr

If you were thinking of opening a cedar-tree and fireworks store in Peachland, you’ll have to locate your business elsewhere.

Council on Tuesday agreed to amend the municipality’s business bylaw to ban the sale of both items.

But that won’t prohibit Peachlanders from buying them elsewhere.

The bans are intended as fire prevention measures.

“Cedar bushes and shrubs are very susceptible to embers, allowing them to ignite easily. When cedars are planted in the immediate and intermediate zones (0-10 metres) of a structure, they pose a substantial fire risk to that structure,” a memo to council said.

“In addition to prohibiting the sale of cedars, the amendment bylaw is also prohibiting the sale of fireworks. Although staff understand the entertainment value for families of consumer-type fireworks, at the same time, misuse of fireworks poses a real risk of fire,” the memo said.

In a presentation to council, Fire Chief Dennis Craig said he was talking about ornamental cedar trees and bushes, not giant cedar trees.

Coun. Alena Glasman noticed fines under the bylaw were small, ranging from $100 to $500.

The fine for selling prohibited items is $250.

“Why are we not putting teeth into our requirement,” she asked. The answer she got was that fees and charges are going to be reconsidered by council soon.

Coun. David Collins noted no one in Peachland is selling cedars or fireworks anyway.

Craig said the ban “just strengthens our message a little bit.”

The new rules won’t prevent anyone from planting cedars.

“If we were to prohibit the planting of a cedar bush, we would need an army of bylaw officers,” said Craig.