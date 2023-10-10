Do you feel Canada's response to the Hamas attack on Israel was strong, waek, just right?

Photo: The Canadian Press/Spencer Colby Melanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, speaks during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Oct. 5. she said Ottawa is planning to airlift Canadian citizens, permanent residents, their spouses and their children out of Tel Aviv in the coming days, as conflict between Israel and Hamas escalates.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Ottawa is planning to airlift Canadians out of Tel Aviv in "the coming days," as conflict between Israel and Hamas escalates.

Joly says the government aims to conduct the evacuation using aircraft from the Canadian Armed Forces, and it is working on additional options for people who are unable to reach the airport in Tel Aviv.

She says the flights will be available to Canadian citizens and permanent residents, along with their spouses and their children.

Joly posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Canadians who are in Israel should register with Global Affairs Canada.

The post did not mention the Gaza Strip, where some Canadians are believed to be trapped as Israel closes off the Hamas-controlled territory.

Israel is hammering Gaza in retaliation for a surprise attack by Hamas militants on Israeli soil on Saturday, with fighting causing the deaths of at least 1,800 people so far.

