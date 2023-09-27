223133
223399

Should names of former Nazi soldiers, allowed to immigrate to Canada after the Second World War, be made public?

Poll: Naming Nazis

Castanet - | Story: 449121

Immigration Minister Marc Miller says Canada could revisit calls to declassify Canadian documents about the presence of Nazi war criminals in Canada.

That could include making public the names of former soldiers who fought with the Nazis during the Second World War and were allowed to later immigrate to Canada.

His comments come as fallout continues for Canada and the federal government after the House of Commons gave a standing ovation to a Ukrainian veteran they later discovered had fought alongside Nazis during the Second World War.

Speaker Anthony Rota, who invited the man to witness Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech in Parliament last week, is to step down later today after acknowledging the invitation was a grave mistake.

B'nai Brith Canada said on Tuesday that Rota's resignation was the right move, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau must now show that Canada is willing to confront its decision to admit former Nazi soldiers by making public all records about their admittance.

Miller says he has read the report from a 1985 commission on war criminals in Canada twice this week and while he has more to learn about what information from that report has been redacted, he thinks the discussion about what records should be released could be re-examined.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

September 25, 2023 - 12049 votes
Should the Speaker of the House of Commons resign for inviting a former Nazi to Parliament?

Yes: 8596
No: 2524
Unsure: 929

September 23, 2023 - 11379 votes
Should the province fund "medic trucks" for fire departments to respond to calls for medical service instead of using firetrucks.?

Yes: 9419
No: 1378
Unsure: 582

September 21, 2023 - 13471 votes
Should the B.C. government lift the COVID-19 vaccination mandates for health-care workers?

Yes: 8859
No: 4196
Unsure: 416

September 20, 2023 - 9570 votes
Is your financial situation better today than it was in 2015?

Yes: 2363
No: 6769
Unsure: 438

September 19, 2023 - 9671 votes
Should the same rules apply to pot shops on First Nations reserve as ones in municipalies in B.C.?

Yes: 7173
No: 2119
Unsure: 379



Previous Poll Results

Should the federal and provincial governments end for-profit long-term care?

Total Votes:  8023
Yes: 
68.05%
No: 
23.99%
Unsure: 
7.95%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


220781
223466
221329
223467