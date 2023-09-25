Should the Speaker of the House of Commons resign for inviting a former Nazi to Parliament?
Poll: Nazi in Parliament
Castanet - Sep 25, 2023 / 7:30 pm | Story: 448715
Photo: The Canadian Press
Speaker of the House Anthony Rota shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ottawa, Friday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it is deeply embarrassing to Parliament to all Canadians that the Speaker of the House of Commons invited a man who fought for the Nazis to attend a speech by the Ukrainian president.
Trudeau says Speaker Anthony Rota has acknowledged his mistake.
But that's not enough for the New Democrats and Bloc Québécois, who are calling for Rota's resignation.
Both opposition parties say he has lost the confidence of the House.
But the Conservative Party is placing the blame on the Prime Minister's Office, saying the government has a responsibility to vet guests at high-profile events.
Rota said in the House this morning that he alone was responsible for inviting and recognizing Yaroslav Hunka, who fought for the First Ukrainian Division in the Second World War, at an address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last Friday.
