221098
220347

Do you feel your municipality is doing enough to help address the housing crisis?

Poll: Housing solutions

Castanet - | Story: 446949

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim says the city has taken a "huge step" toward "housing attainability" by approving multiplex units in single-family neighbourhoods, but critics of the plan argue the step is little more than a shuffle.

Councillors unanimously endorsed a motion Thursday night that creates a single residential zone across most of the city, clearing the way for what supporters call "missing middle" housing.

The term describes a range of multi-family or townhouse-type buildings that match the scale of single-family neighbourhoods while increasing the density.

The motion passed Thursday allows for up to four units on standard city lots and as many as eight units on larger lots.

In a social media post, Sim calls the change "bold action," but Peter Waldkirch with Abundant Housing Vancouver says the bylaw, while useful, doesn't "meaningfully address" the city's housing crisis.

He terms the policy "timid," saying it will only see the construction of about 150 multiplexes annually, rather than the thousands needed to restore affordability.

"Until our politicians and planners are willing to stand up for real change and end the ban on apartments in low-density areas, the housing crisis will continue to push out our friends, family, and neighbours," Waldkirch said in an emailed statement.

Every Vancouver neighbourhood must finally agree to grow and change, Waldkirch said, pointing to areas on the city's west side, including Kerrisdale, Point Grey and Shaughnessy, that he argued have "fought off new neighbours for so long."

Coun. Peter Meiszner, a member of Sims' ABC majority at city hall, said in a social media post that increasing density in low-density neighbourhoods is "the right thing to do."

He also said more zoning changes are on the way as the city seeks additional housing options.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

September 14, 2023 - 6920 votes
Should B.C. follow the federal lead and cut the PST on new rental apartment construction?

Yes: 4119
No: 2246
Unsure: 555

September 13, 2023 - 8777 votes
Should airlines let politicians use aircraft PA systems during flights?

Yes: 1229
No: 7224
Unsure: 324

September 12, 2023 - 14817 votes
Will you get a booster shot with the updated COVID-19 vaccines?

Yes: 5455
No: 8411
Unsure: 951

September 11, 2023 - 8475 votes
Is the 3.5% cap on residential rents in B.C. for 2024 right at this time?

Yes: 4500
No: 3161
Unsure: 814

September 9, 2023 - 11299 votes
Does hockey in Canada need a culture change?

Yes: 6636
No: 3774
Unsure: 889



Previous Poll Results

Should B.C. follow the federal lead and cut the PST on new rental apartment construction?

Total Votes:  6921
Yes: 
59.53%
No: 
32.45%
Unsure: 
8.02%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


221641
221329
221512