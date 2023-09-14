220365
Should B.C. follow the federal lead and cut the PST on new rental apartment construction?

Poll: GST cut for builders

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will remove GST on construction of new rental apartment buildings — a promise the Liberals first made in the election that brought them to power nearly eight years ago.

He also says he will be encouraging provinces to do the same.

The measure, which would lower the cost of labour and materials for homebuilders, is one of several affordability measures Trudeau is announcing at the end of the Liberal caucus retreat in London, Ont.,

He says Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne will be asking grocery companies to come up with a plan by Thanksgiving to stabilize food prices in Canada.

And if they don't, Trudeau says the federal government is not ruling out forcing them to do so through tax measures.

The Liberals have seen slumping poll numbers that suggest Canadians believe the Conservatives would do a better job dealing with affordability and housing concerns.

