Will you get a booster shot with the updated COVID-19 vaccines?

Health Canada has authorized the use of an updated Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 for all Canadians over the age of six months.

The new vaccine targets the XBB.1.5 variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The decision, posted on the Health Canada website this morning, says the vaccine can be given in a single dose to everyone five and older.

For children between six months and four years of age, one dose is recommended for those previously vaccinated against COVID-19.

For children in that age group who have not been vaccinated, two doses is recommended.

When Moderna submitted a request for approval for the vaccine in June the company said it anticipated having supplies available for Canada in the fall.

