Does hockey in Canada need a culture change?
Poll: Hockey culture
Castanet - Sep 9, 2023 / 7:30 am | Story: 445781
Photo: The Canadian Press
A Hockey Canada logo is seen on the door to a meeting room at the organizations head office in Calgary, Alta.
The closed door of the locker room and violence presented as toughness were among the themes kicking off Hockey Canada's Beyond The Boards Summit.
The two-day summit in Calgary tackles toxic masculinity in elite men's hockey as a root problem that causes racism, sexism and homophobia in the game.
Attendees also heard how toxic masculinity also hurts men playing hockey.
Hockey Canada is under pressure to change its culture and that of hockey following reports and allegations of sexual assaults and hazing in the game.
The audience at the summit includes leaders from minor and professional hockey.
