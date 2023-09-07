Should there be a province-wide ban on illicit drugs in parks?

Photo: Glacier Media B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside.

With many of the province’s mayors claiming they’re now faced with increased regulatory and enforcement challenges following the decriminalization of possession of small amounts of illicit drugs, B.C.'s mental health minister is providing few details on promised legislative amendments to address the problem.

Speaking at a Metro Vancouver mayor’s committee meeting in Burnaby Wednesday, Jennifer Whiteside said that with a “real or perceived” increase in drug use in parks and at playgrounds, the provincial government has committed to legislation that will make it clearer that drug use is not permitted around areas frequented by children.

At issue is the decriminalization of possession of up to 2.5 grams of fentanyl, heroin, crack, cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA on Jan. 31 — part of a pilot program with the federal government.

“The intention of the policy is setting up conditions to connect people with those who care,” as opposed to putting them in jail, said Whiteside, adding the policy is supported by local police departments.

However, as a result of the policy, municipalities have claimed an uptick in open drug use; a matter acknowledged by Whiteside: “I do think in some cases what we have seen is individuals, who may have been using in very public places but in hidden ways, starting to come out now because there is less fear associated with their ability to use drugs.”

Adding to the problem, according to some mayors, is how the provincial policy has trumped local bylaws — as was the case in Port Coquitlam, which amended its bylaws to specifically prohibit drug use in parks, this spring.

And so, mayors are collectively calling for clarity from the province: “We need a system that is applicable across all municipalities,” District of North Vancouver Mayor Mike Little told Whiteside.

“The challenge is that for municipalities, we have the wrong tools. Sending in a bylaw officer to someone experiencing a health crisis is not appropriate,” said Little.

