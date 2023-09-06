Should political party leaders be bound by the wishes of their party's members?

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during a news conference as his wife Anaida looks on, in Quebec City, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.

On the eve of his first policy convention as Conservative leader, Pierre Poilievre reminded Canadians that he is not bound by the policy ideas the grassroots membership chooses to advance.

Conservatives are gathering in Quebec City beginning Thursday for a convention to talk about what they can do to win the next federal election and debate more than two dozen policy ideas found in resolutions put forward by party members.

Many of the ideas championed by different riding associations fall in line with Poilievre's own priorities, such as bolstering public safety, making housing more affordable and speeding up credential recognition for skilled immigrants.

Some others, however, appear to go farther than his own stated agenda, including a pitch to pull government funding from the Crown corporation that runs not just the English-language CBC, but also the French-language Radio-Canada. The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. receives about $1.2 billion in annual funding through Parliament.

It's an idea that is widely popular among the Conservative base, heavily concentrated in Western Canada, but one that those in the party, particularly in Quebec, treat with more caution.

Another policy proposal getting attention ahead of the convention suggests that a Conservative government prohibit "life-altering medicinal or surgical interventions" related to gender for anyone under 18 years old.

On Wednesday, Poilievre said he will not comment on any policy resolution until after members cast their votes, but he also said there is nothing to force a party leader to implement or follow any of the resolutions, even if they pass.

"There's something like 55 different resolutions, I'm not going to sit here and offer opinions on all 55 of them before they pass because that would be an unnecessary waste of time," he said Wednesday in Quebec City.

"Leaders are never bound by convention resolutions, but we do take them into consideration."

