Are seeing more wasps flying around this summer?

Poll: More wasps

If you’ve been noticing more wasps flying around this time of year in British Columbia, you’re not alone.

Beekeepers and researchers confirm that wasps are very active at the end of summer and this year there might even be more than normal in B.C.

Alison McAfee is a postdoctoral researcher at the University of British Columbia and North Carolina State University who spends her days studying honey bees.

“It seems like there are more wasps around right now than usual,” she says.

At the end of the summer, there are normally a lot of hunter wasps scouting for food.

“The workers will hunt for insects and prey on insects and bring 'meatballs' back to their colony to feed larvae,” she explains. "And then the larvae, in turn, will secrete this sugary dew that the workers get to eat.”

There are more of them as summer comes to a close because "that's when their populations are most abundant as they've had the whole year to build up their little colonies,” she explains.

More wasps means more human encounters, but they aren’t necessarily interested in people.

"I wouldn't say that they're more aggressive, they're just more abundant,” says McAfee, adding they aren’t looking to attack humans.

“The more you're interacting with them, the higher the chances are that you'll be stung just by accident,” she says.

Not only is she studying bees, but she’s also actively working to keep her bees safe from wasps.

"I've been seeing the wasps interacting with the honeybee colonies very early,” she says. "So the wasps are a pest for beekeepers like me.”

