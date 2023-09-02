Would you feel safe sharing the road with self-driving vehicles?

Photo: The Canadian Press

British Columbians aren’t quite ready for self-driving vehicles (SDVs) and will need a gradual transition to the new technology, according to new B.C. study.

“People who harbour anxiety or discomfort regarding new technology were more likely to hold a negative bias against SDVs,” said Gurdiljot Gill, a civil engineering PhD candidate at the University of British Columbia who conducted the study.

“Similarly, residents in the Lower Mainland tended to adopt a more critical viewpoint, likely because there are more pedestrians in this urban region,” Gill aid.

In a statement, B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure cautioned B.C. laws do not yet permit driverless vehicles on the province's roads.

The study, carried out at UBC's Research on Active Transportation Lab (REACT), canvassed 1,133 B.C. participants to assess public sentiment toward self-driving vehicles.

Researchers had participants watch eight video clips showing interactions between pedestrians and vehicles at crosswalks. Half of the vehicles were labelled as self-driving, while the other half was marked as human-driven (humans operated all the vehicles in the videos, but he test design allowed the researchers to detect biases in perceptions).

In the end, four out of 10 participants (41 per cent) thought that pedestrians faced reduced safety and comfort levels during interactions with autonomous vehicles compared to conventional human-driven vehicles. Another 34 per cent viewed SDV interactions more favourably, while 25 per cent reported no bias in either direction.

The study revealed many British Columbians held mixed perceptions of automated vehicles, particularly their effects on pedestrian comfort and safety.

