Should there be a plan in place to reimburse evacuees' out-of-pocket accommodation expenses?

The provincial government is creating a process to deal with the many Central Okanagan wildfire evacuees who were forced to pay for accommodation out-of-pocket due to delays in getting support from Emergency Support Services.

When the McDougall Creek fire and two more wildfires in Kelowna and Lake Country forced tens of thousands of residents from their homes, the ESS reception centre in West Kelowna was completely overwhelmed.

Evacuees reported waits of up to five days to be assessed and receive support.

Minister of Emergency Management Bowinn Ma said Monday the ESS program typically provides support on the day it’s needed, so a system is not in place to retroactively reimburse evacuees for costs they paid themselves.

“That being said, we are acutely aware that the West Kelowna reception centre faced challenges processing the number of evacuees that arrived there in a timely manner, resulting in abnormally long wait times, before being referred to accommodations and receiving per diem support,” Ma said.

“I've asked my ministry to work closely with the local authority managing the West Kelowna reception centre to look at these cases with compassion and flexibility to determine where additional supports might be required.”

Ma said the government is working quickly to establish a process for “people who were unable to receive emergency support services due to long wait times and covered costs for accommodations through their own means.”

Evacuees who fit into that category can call 1-800-585-9559 or email [email protected] and someone will get back to them.

