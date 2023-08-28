218662
216455

Should there be a plan in place to reimburse evacuees' out-of-pocket accommodation expenses?

Poll: Evacuee costs

Castanet - | Story: 443844

The provincial government is creating a process to deal with the many Central Okanagan wildfire evacuees who were forced to pay for accommodation out-of-pocket due to delays in getting support from Emergency Support Services.

When the McDougall Creek fire and two more wildfires in Kelowna and Lake Country forced tens of thousands of residents from their homes, the ESS reception centre in West Kelowna was completely overwhelmed.

Evacuees reported waits of up to five days to be assessed and receive support.

Minister of Emergency Management Bowinn Ma said Monday the ESS program typically provides support on the day it’s needed, so a system is not in place to retroactively reimburse evacuees for costs they paid themselves.

“That being said, we are acutely aware that the West Kelowna reception centre faced challenges processing the number of evacuees that arrived there in a timely manner, resulting in abnormally long wait times, before being referred to accommodations and receiving per diem support,” Ma said.

“I've asked my ministry to work closely with the local authority managing the West Kelowna reception centre to look at these cases with compassion and flexibility to determine where additional supports might be required.”

Ma said the government is working quickly to establish a process for “people who were unable to receive emergency support services due to long wait times and covered costs for accommodations through their own means.”

Evacuees who fit into that category can call 1-800-585-9559 or email [email protected] and someone will get back to them.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

August 24, 2023 - 11102 votes
Are you dining out less these days?

Yes: 8471
No: 2631

August 23, 2023 - 9798 votes
How are you dealing with smoke from wildfires across B.C.?

By wearing a mask: 751
By staying indoors: 5784
Carrying on as normal without a mask: 3263

August 22, 2023 - 10491 votes
Was the province right to lift the travel ban to areas - except West Kelowna - where wildfires are still being fought?

Yes: 5793
No: 4046
Unsure: 652

August 21, 2023 - 7398 votes
Given the wildfire situation, should Meta lift its ban on Canadian news on Facebook and Instagram?

Yes: 4785
No: 2224
Unsure: 389

August 19, 2023 - 10835 votes
Do you and your family have an emergency plan in the event of an an evacuation?

Yes: 6946
No: 3396
Unsure: 493



Previous Poll Results

Should the fine for tossing a burning cigarette butt out a vehicle window be higher than $575?

Total Votes:  13762
Yes: 
94.62%
No: 
3.92%
Unsure: 
1.46%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


213616
199702
215622