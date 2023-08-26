Should the fine for tossing a burning cigarette butt out a vehicle window be higher than $575?

Photo: Contributed

Careless smokers who toss their butts out their vehicle windows are putting communities and first responders at risk, say area firefighters.

And if they’re caught, they will pay.

As one motorist found out in Saanich last week, it’s a $575 fine under the province’s Wildfire Act for flicking a cigarette out the window.

The fine — the highest of its kind in Canada — is a big leap from littering, which will cost you $81 under the Motor Vehicle Act, and up there with using a cellphone while driving, which runs about $600.

With the province in a state of emergency and wildfires popping up everywhere amid extremely dry conditions, police — and the public — are keeping a close eye for those in the habit of tossing their butts.

Saanich police issued the $575 ticket to a driver on the Trans-Canada Highway at McKenzie Avenue last Friday for dropping, releasing or mishandling a burning substance under the Wildfire Act.

Spokesman Const. Markus Anastasiades said it was the first such ticket this year for the department, and the officer had to witness the driver tossing the butt to make the charge stick.

He said drivers can report similar incidents, but should have dashcam video to back it up.

“The cigarette was thrown onto the median of the highway in a very dry area,” he said. “We’ve had fires there before and it can easily spread to other areas, including homes and neighbourhoods.

“This type of behaviour puts everyone in danger — other motorists on the road, first responders and people living nearby,” said Anastasiades.

The Central Saanich Fire Department was called out to a major brush fire last week in the ditches along the road down to Island View beach. The cause was a discarded butt and the blaze drew significant personnel and resources, including engines and crews from neighbouring municipalities.

