Are you dining out less these days?
Local restaurants are facing unprecedented challenges as the devastating wildfire season in British Columbia has impacted tourism levels.

The BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association is calling upon the community to rally behind their local restaurants as they play a vital role in both the local economy and the lives of thousands of residents.

They say restaurants have borne the brunt of reduced dining traffic and that the situation in some areas of the province has become so dire that a number of restaurants are reporting zero customers.

According to BCRFA, this downturn in customers has led to some serious financial strain, pushing some businesses to the brink of closure.

In collaboration with the Canadian Mental Health Association, BCRFA is taking immediate action to aid evacuated families affected by the wildfires.

By purchasing gift cards from local restaurants or dining at these restaurants, you contribute to two noble causes - revitalizing the restaurant industry and assisting those displaced by the wildfire.

"It's a symbiotic relationship. Your support to local eateries not only helps keep their doors open but also ensures that we can extend help to those who have lost their homes due to the fire," said Ian Tostenson, president and CEO of BCRFA.

"Many of these restaurants also do not have online gift card ordering so we have set up a system where you can help by contributing through the BCRFA website. Our team will then go to restaurants and purchase the gift cards from them before delivering to CMHA."

Tostenson says by doing this it allows them to support as many restaurants as they can, while giving the opportunity for people from around the world to support our local businesses and evacuated families.

