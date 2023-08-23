How are you dealing with smoke from wildfires across B.C.?

Photo: The Canadian Press A growing body of international research suggests pollution from wildfire smoke can produce cognitive deficits, post-traumatic stress and may even cause or hasten dementia, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.

A growing body of international research suggests pollution from wildfire smoke can produce cognitive deficits, post-traumatic stress and may even increase the risk of dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

Until recently, the effects of wildfires have been studied on patients' lungs, hearts and blood. But several researchers have started looking into how fine particulate matter from wildfire smoke can enter the body and travel to the brain.

Kent Pinkerton, pediatrics professor at the University of California, Davis, said the nose is typically a good filter and keeps a number of inhaled particles out of the lungs. But there is concern that during wildfires, tiny particles of soot and other chemicals in smoke have the ability to enter the cells and nerves of the nose, both of which scientists have shown have a direct connection to the brain.

Cells and nerves connecting the nose-brain passage, Pinkerton said, can get inflamed and damaged by wildfire smoke.

"Some particles from wildfire smoke have been shown to be able to cross the blood-brain barrier and cause inflammation of the brain," he said in a recent interview.

This year has been one of the worst for wildfires in Canada with nearly 137,000 square kilometres of land scorched. Currently, there are out-of-control wildfires blazing in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia, forcing thousands of people from their homes. Wildfire smoke is not only composed of vegetation from trees and other plants that are burned but also everyday products that are caught in the flames, including metals from vehicles and homes, plastic, and clothes.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]