Was the province right to lift the travel ban to areas - except West Kelowna - where wildfires are still being fought?

An accommodation travel ban imposed by the provincial government to interior regions impacted by wildfires has been partially lifted.

During a brief news conference Tuesday afternoon, Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Minister Bowinn Ma announced the ban will be lifted effective at midnight tonight for all communities except West Kelowna.

"I am pleased to share that the emergency travel/accommodation order has had the desired effect that we needed...opening thousands of hotel rooms up for first responders, for evacuees, for critical response personnel to be housed in order to support people here and across the region," said Ma.

Photo: Tracey Lambert A home on McNaughton Road in West Kelowna burnt to the ground, while the neighbouring home left untouched.

"We know that communities right across the interior are looking forward to welcoming tourists back into their communities like the City of Kelowna who are open for people to visit."

Ma did ask that tourists remain mindful that there are still communities being affected by wildfires burning across the region.

"We have heard from communities like West Kelowna in particular, Lake Country and the Shuswap that now is not the time to visit them.

"For tourist and travellers, please still continue to avoid all non-essential travel to West Kelowna, to Lake Country, to the Shuswap and to any other communities messaging out to the world that now is not the best time to visit."

For other communities, she invited people to "recreate responsibly."

Ma said there could still be changes in the order as conditions change.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]