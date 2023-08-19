Do you and your family have an emergency plan in the event of an evacuation?

Photo: Castanet

Residents of both West Kelowna and Kelowna put on evacuation order due to the McDougall Creek wildfire funnelled into Prospera Place Friday morning to try and find out more information about what’s going on.

The arena was set up as an overnight shelter for evacuees who could not find lodging.

“My daughter phoned and said hey, I can’t get through, the police have turned me around because there’s a fire in your area. You have to get out of there," said Willy Merenick, a Clifton resident.

"We looked up at the mountain there and there it was across the street from us, basically. We got out of there before anyone came banging on our door to evacuate us, but we’re just kind of hanging around to see what happens."

“It was about midnight and we had a couple friends offer up their place, but we thought we don’t want to impose on them at that time of the night and disrupt their sleep because they work, so we figured we’d sleep in the car and see what happens. We tried to get some hotels, but there’s nothing available, so we slept in the car, got a couple hours of sleep and now we’re trying to figure out what’s going on.”

Residents of the Wilden area of Kelowna, Major and Susan Ludding, spent the night in their car parked outside the IGA grocery store in Glenmore. They drove down to Prospera Place Friday morning with their dogs in the car.

"Just slept in the car just in case they said we could come back, but that’s not going to happen for a while. We’re just waiting to hear news…We haven’t heard anything and that’s kind of driving us a bit nuts," said Ludding.

“We have dogs, so we don’t want to go in there with dogs. I mean, we didn’t have an issue last night with sleeping in the car, it wasn't that big of a deal. I mean, there’s a lot of people worse off than we are, so.”

Anika Moen and her brother Noah, both residents of West Kelowna, spent the night sleeping at Prospera Place.

They tell Castanet they were the only people to shelter at the arena.

