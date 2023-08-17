Are you prepared if a sudden emergency situation forced you out of your home?

Photo: B.C. Wildfire Service Rossmoore Lake wildfire burning south of Kamloops earlier this month.

The BC Wildfire Service's top official did not mince words during Thursday's press conference: “This weather event has the potential to be most challenging 24 to 48 hours of the summer from a fire perspective. We are expecting significant growth and we are expecting our resources to be challenged from north to south.”

The forecast in B.C. is calling for a potential “perfect storm” for wildfires over the next couple of days, with expected dry lightning and strong, erratic winds, on top of the already bone-dry conditions across much of the province.

BC Wildfire Service director Cliff Chapman said this weather event is unique in that it will have a provincewide impact. But he noted the southern half of the province, including the Cariboo, Kamloops and Southeast fire centres, will be most susceptible.

“The conditions out in the forests are very primed to see significant fire growth and to see new fires challenge our suppression efforts,” Chapman said.

After a high pressure system has sat over much of the province for the past several days, driving temperatures up to the high 30s, a cold front will make its way down through B.C. from the northwest throughout the day Thursday. While the cold front will cool down temperatures to the high 20s, the transition is expected to bring strong, erratic winds, gusting to speeds of 70 km/h, along with dry lightning.

“We will see erratic winds through this event as it sweeps through the province, meaning that the wind direction will change and what used to be a flank or the face of the fire, will become the head of the fire, challenging all of the efforts that we've put in over the course of the last number of weeks,” Chapman said.

“We are expecting to see growth on [existing fires] in the next 24 hours, including through the entire evening tonight through Friday morning.

“We are anticipating a significant number of new fires across the province of B.C. ... those fires will challenge even our air tanker and helicopter resources and our ground resources.”

