Should enforcement be stepped up when it comes to the use of recreational watercraft on southern Interior lakes and waterways?

A teenager's death last week on Skaha Lake in a jet ski crash has sparked concern among some Kelowna residents regarding the behaviour of a few individuals operating jet skis on Okanagan Lake.

A Kelowna resident told Castanet that she almost crashed her paddle board on Friday due to reckless behaviour by a jet skier.

"The jet skier made eye contact, smirked, and sped at full speed towards me. He turned at the very last minute. The force of the wave capsized me, and when I emerged above water, I could see him jetting off towards the Eldorado," Anne Inglis said, explaining she believed the jet skier to be underage.

Castanet received multiple similar complaints after publishing her story.

Kelowna RCMP said officers doing boat enforcement weren't able to locate the jet skier in the incident involving the paddle boarder.

Tom Entwistle, a manager at Kelowna Boat Rentals, believes that many jet ski incidents occur because people aren't familiar with the extent of their power.

"I think people just don't truly respect the power these things possess. They perceive themselves as being on vacation, assuming that nothing can go wrong, and consequently, they lack respect for the water. Unlike cars, you can't stop them immediately if you're following someone too closely," he said.

Entwistle mentioned that Kelowna Boat Rentals' jet skis can reach speeds of up to 105 km/h.

Renters must be at least 19 years old.

"You also need to know how to right them if they overturn, and we demonstrate that to our customers. Everyone, of course, must wear a life jacket and possess a complete understanding of how the machine operates. They shouldn't venture too far out, and it's not advisable to go out at night either. Many of those jet skis lack proper lighting equipment," Entwistle added.

