Are you prepared for another week of extremely hot weather?

Photo: Castanet Dry conditions at Kamloops' Peterson Creek Park.

“This level of extreme drought has never been seen in this province before.”

After a brief reprieve over the past few days, temperatures are forecast to once again spike across B.C., which is expected to exacerbate the province's already unprecedented drought.

During a press conference Thursday morning, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness Bowinn Ma warned British Columbians about the incoming heat wave, which is expected to last through all of next week. In the Okanagan, temperatures are forecast to hit the low 30s this weekend, before rising to 35 C by Wednesday.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the incoming heat wave is not expected to be as extreme as the temperatures the province saw during the 2021 “heat dome,” but she said it could be the first prolonged period of significant heat many British Columbians have seen this summer.

“What makes this event a little concerning is the length of time that it's likely to go on ... that means that we get that accumulated stress of heat over time,” Dr. Henry said.

“We see [deaths from heat] every year, and often it's because we underestimate the impacts that heat can have on our bodies until it's too late.”

Ma said extreme heat wasn't really thought of as possible cause of death in Canada until the 2021 “heat dome” in late June and early July of that year, when 619 British Columbians died due to the spike in temperature.

Ma noted that a changing global climate has increased the risks that British Columbians face. July was the hottest month ever recorded on the planet.

B.C.'s incoming heat wave comes amidst the unprecedented drought the province is currently facing. Ma said 28 of B.C.'s 34 water basins are currently under Level 4 or 5 drought, which means adverse impacts are “likely” or “almost certain."

The Okanagan, Nicola, Similkameen and Kettle water basins are currently under Level 4 drought conditions, while the North and South Thompson basins are at Level 5 drought.

