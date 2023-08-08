219609

Should social media platforms have to pay to have have Canadian news on their sites?

Poll: Social media news ban

Castanet - | Story: 440718

A group of Canadian news publishers and broadcasters are calling on Canada's Competition Bureau to investigate and prohibit Meta from blocking news content on its digital platforms.

Social media giant Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, has said it will begin blocking news on its platforms in Canada starting today after the Canadian government passed a bill forcing Google and Meta to pay publishers for content they link to or repurpose.

News Media Canada, the Canadian Association of Broadcasters and CBC say in a joint statement they have filed a request to the Competition Bureau to investigate Meta’s "abuse of its dominant position."

They say the practices of the social media giant are "anticompetitive" as they will prevent Canadian news companies from accessing the advertising market and significantly reduce their visibility to Canadians on social media platforms.

The news publishers and broadcasters say they are calling on the Competition Bureau to use its prosecutorial tools to prohibit Meta from blocking Canadians’ access to news content.

Meta had previously been blocking news content for some users in Canada but the move is set to extend to all Canadians today, which means Canadians will no longer be able to view or post news on Facebook or Instagram and news organizations will start to see their stories blocked on those platforms.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

August 5, 2023 - 11047 votes
Will you be hitting the road and driving on provincial highways this B.C. Day long weekend?

Yes: 1661
No: 9238
Unsure: 148

August 3, 2023 - 8722 votes
Should the federal government provide low-interest loans to developers build more rental housing in B.C.?

Yes: 3776
No: 4305
Unsure: 641

August 2, 2023 - 9882 votes
Will Meta dropping news from Facebook and Instagram in Canada affect how you get your news?

Yes: 1741
No: 7739
Unsure: 402

August 1, 2023 - 12192 votes
Should parking at B.C. hospitals be free?

Yes: 10600
No: 1345
Unsure: 247

July 31, 2023 - 10001 votes
Do you think warnings on individual cigarettes will deter youths from smoking?

Yes: 966
No: 8518
Unsure: 517



Previous Poll Results

Will you be hitting the road and driving on provincial highways this B.C. Day long weekend?

Total Votes:  11049
Yes: 
15.03%
No: 
83.63%
Unsure: 
1.34%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


219719
199701