Should parking at B.C. hospitals be free?

A Kelowna man is speaking out after getting a $57 ticket for a parking violation at Kelowna General Hospital, even though he paid in full and followed all the rules.

“We came to the hospital recently to visit a loved one and we parked in the parkade. We downloaded the HangTag app, which it says to do, and we put money on it and we extended it. We paid a total of $6.50. And then, when we came back to our car, we had a ticket for $57," explains Michael Penninga.

He realized something wasn’t right and fought the ticket. The ticket said the violation was for "no record of payment" and "clear dash," but the sign on the parking meter said there is no need to display the ticket on your car’s dash.

Penninga contacted both Impark and HangTag, and eventually managed to get the fine removed. However, he’s concerned others might get ticketed in a similar fashion and not realize they don’t have to pay.

“I think there’s a lot of people that are coming to the hospital and they’re not at their best. In fact, they’re dealing with loved ones in the hospital, they may not be thinking straight. They come back to their car and they see this ticket and they’re in no mental, emotional place to do what I did,” Penninga points out.

