215089
210037

Do you think warnings on individual cigarettes will deter youths from smoking?

Poll: Cigarette warnings

Castanet - | Story: 439484

A fresh set of Health Canada regulations that require warning labels on individual cigarettes is set to come into effect Tuesday.

The move, announced earlier this year, makes Canada the first country in the world to take that step in the ongoing effort to help smokers kick the habit and deter potential puffers from picking it up.

The wording on every cigarette, written in English and French on the paper around the filter, ranges from warnings about harming children and damaging organs to causing impotence and leukemia. "Poison in every puff," cautions one.

The labels will dissuade teens leaning toward taking up the habit and push nicotine-dependent parents looking to fight it, predicted Rob Cunningham, a senior policy analyst at the Canadian Cancer Society.

"For youth who experiment by 'borrowing' a cigarette from a friend, it's going to mean they will see the cigarettes — even if they may not see the package — where the warnings appear," he said in a telephone interview. "It's going to prompt discussion, including by smokers during smoke breaks: 'What warning have you got today?'

"Often it's kids who are urging their parents to quit, and this provides new information and messaging," Cunningham said.

Dozens of studies in Canada and elsewhere show the effectiveness of printing warnings on each cigarette, he noted.

Tobacco use continues to be one of Canada's most significant public health problems and is the country's leading preventable cause of disease and premature death, then-health minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in a May 31 statement announcing the new warning labels.

Tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship are banned in Canada and warnings on cigarette packs have existed since 1972.

In 2001, Canada became the first country to require tobacco companies to print pictorial warnings on the outside of cigarette packages and include inserts with health-promoting messages.

More than 130 countries have followed suit, according to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

July 29, 2023 - 9741 votes
Should the feds legislate B.C. port workers back to work?

Yes: 6830
No: 2450
Unsure: 461

July 27, 2023 - 9604 votes
Do you believe there is intelligent extraterrestrial life in the universe?

Yes: 6577
No: 2108
Unsure: 919

July 26, 2023 - 9491 votes
Should the Bank of Canada continue raising interest rates?

Yes: 1526
Hold them in place: 2261
Lower them: 5130
Unsure: 574

July 25, 2023 - 5965 votes
What is your favourite streaming service?

Netflix: 2268
Amazon Prime: 999
Disney Plus: 369
Crave: 216
Paramount Plus: 133
Hulu: 20
HBO Max: 53
Apple TV: 139
Other: 633
None, only use cable: 1135

July 24, 2023 - 9605 votes
Should an independent inquiry into Canada's pandemic response be held?

Yes: 4850
No: 4341
Unsure: 414



Previous Poll Results

Should the feds legislate B.C. port workers back to work?

Total Votes:  9743
Yes: 
70.12%
No: 
25.15%
Unsure: 
4.73%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


199701