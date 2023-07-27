Do you believe there is intelligent extraterrestrial life in the universe?
Poll: are we alone?
Castanet - Jul 27, 2023 / 7:18 pm | Story: 438967
Photo: The Canadian Press
Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director, from left, U.S. Air Force (Ret.) Maj. David Grusch, and U.S. Navy (Ret.) Cmdr. David Fravor, are sworn in during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs in the House Rayburn Office building, in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The trio of former military and intelligence officials is urging a House subcommittee to finally get serious about so-called unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Nathan Howard
Age-old political concerns — national security, public safety, government oversight and the sanctity of taxpayer dollars — emerged Wednesday alongside the unlikeliest of bedfellows: the enduring mythology of UFOs.
Rechristened as unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAP, the unsolved mysteries of the skies have undergone a dramatic image overhaul in recent years, thanks to ever-more credible tales of close encounters and diminished public trust in government.
Gone are dismissive references to flying saucers and "little green men," replaced by a much more modern and pervasive conspiracy theory reflective of 21st-century U.S. politics: your government is lying to you.
That message came through loud and clear Wednesday as a trio of former military and intelligence officials urged lawmakers on Capitol Hill to get serious about exposing UAPs and top-secret government efforts to investigate them.
"We need to tell the folks at the Pentagon they work for us, dadgum it, we don't work for them," said Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), a member of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee.
Read more.
Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]
July 26, 2023 - 9416 votes
Should the Bank of Canada continue raising interest rates?
| Yes:
| 1514
| Hold them in place:
| 2242
| Lower them:
| 5091
| Unsure:
| 569
July 25, 2023 - 5965 votes
What is your favourite streaming service?
| Netflix:
| 2268
| Amazon Prime:
| 999
| Disney Plus:
| 369
| Crave:
| 216
| Paramount Plus:
| 133
| Hulu:
| 20
| HBO Max:
| 53
| Apple TV:
| 139
| Other:
| 633
| None, only use cable:
| 1135
July 24, 2023 - 9605 votes
Should an independent inquiry into Canada's pandemic response be held?
| Yes:
| 4850
| No:
| 4341
| Unsure:
| 414
July 22, 2023 - 8615 votes
Have you been the victim of racism?
July 20, 2023 - 12800 votes
How much is your cell phone bill?
| Less than $30:
| 890
| Between $30 and $50:
| 1442
| Between $50 and $80:
| 3093
| Between $80 and $110:
| 3372
| Over $110:
| 3646
| Don't have a cell phone:
| 357