Do you believe there is intelligent extraterrestrial life in the universe?

Poll: are we alone?

Age-old political concerns — national security, public safety, government oversight and the sanctity of taxpayer dollars — emerged Wednesday alongside the unlikeliest of bedfellows: the enduring mythology of UFOs.

Rechristened as unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAP, the unsolved mysteries of the skies have undergone a dramatic image overhaul in recent years, thanks to ever-more credible tales of close encounters and diminished public trust in government.

Gone are dismissive references to flying saucers and "little green men," replaced by a much more modern and pervasive conspiracy theory reflective of 21st-century U.S. politics: your government is lying to you.

That message came through loud and clear Wednesday as a trio of former military and intelligence officials urged lawmakers on Capitol Hill to get serious about exposing UAPs and top-secret government efforts to investigate them.

"We need to tell the folks at the Pentagon they work for us, dadgum it, we don't work for them," said Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), a member of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

