Should the Bank of Canada continue raising interest rates?

The Bank of Canada says it's trying to not raise interest rates more than it has to, as members of the governing council are mindful of the risks associated with raising rates too much.

The central bank released its summary of deliberations Wednesday, providing insight into its decision to raise interest rates again earlier this month as the economy runs hotter than expected.

The central bank hiked its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, bringing it to five per cent, the highest it's been since 2001.

The summary says the governing council considered whether rate hikes are just taking longer to affect the economy, or whether interest rates have not risen enough to slow the economy and bring inflation down.

"If policy is not restrictive enough to bring inflation to target on a reasonable timetable, there is a risk that rates will have to be increased by even more later. If policy is simply taking longer to work ... over-tightening risks making economic conditions more painful than necessary," the summary says.

