What is your favourite streaming service?
Netflix 
Amazon Prime 
Disney Plus 
Crave 
Paramount Plus 
Hulu 
HBO Max 
Apple TV 
Other 
None, only use cable 
Total Votes:  309


Crave is introducing two ad-supported tiers that each shave $5 or $10 off the monthly subscription fee.

Bell Media says its new Crave Basic with Ads costs $9.99/month, while Crave Standard with Ads costs $14.99/month. An unchanged ad-free option remains at $19.99/month, and is renamed Crave Premium Ad-Free.

Viewers can watch most shows and movies, including HBO and Max originals, on the ad-supported plans. About one per cent of titles won't be available due to licensing restrictions.

Ads will be 15 or 30 seconds long, totalling about five minutes per hour, and appear before and during some episodes and films.

The lowest tier allows just one stream at a time at 720p video quality, compared to four concurrent streams and 4K video quality in the next tier.

Neither of the ad-supported tiers allows downloads, live streams, nor casting with AirPlay but they do allow casting with Chromecast.

The top, ad-free tier permits four concurrent streams and supports 4K video quality, live streams, downloads and casting with both Chromecast and AirPlay.

