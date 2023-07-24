218665

Should an independent inquiry into Canada's pandemic response be held?

A new medical research series calls on Canada to conduct an independent inquiry into the country’s COVID-19 response, citing Canada’s failures in the equity of its domestic and global health deliverance.

The BMJ’s international editor Dr. Jocalyn Clark commissioned the series from Canadian experts to look in-depth into key issues in Canada’s pandemic response, including leadership, co-ordination and data sharing between provincial territorial and federal entities, equity research, the high death rate among nursing homes and Canada’s global contribution to vaccine sharing.

“These in-depth analyses are important because they help draw lessons about what went wrong, where were the missteps, how can these be prevented in the future and how can we be better prepared for the next health crisis or public-health emergency in the future,” Dr. Clark said.

The BMJ Canada COVID Series included medical experts from 14 institutions across seven provinces and found Canada’s pandemic response suffered from fragmented health leadership across the federal, provincial and territorial governments.

Canada’s pandemic performance varied, Dr. Clark wrote in her editorial, because of “inconsistency in decision making, inadequate data infrastructure and sharing, and misalignment of priorities.”

“My impression was that a lot of Canadians or observers thought that Canada overall did pretty good in the pandemic,” Dr. Clark said, noting that country’s inequalities become more clear once you take a closer look.

