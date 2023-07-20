217120
How much is your cell phone bill?
Less than $30 
Between $30 and $50 
Between $50 and $80 
Between $80 and $110 
Over $110 
Don't have a cell phone 
Total Votes:  2007


Industry watchers are hopeful that Canada's phone and internet prices will continue to decline but say there is a long way to go when it comes to telecom affordability in the country.

Statistics Canada's inflation data for June shows consumers paid 14.7 per cent less for cellular services compared with the same month last year, following an 8.2 per cent decline in May.

The federal agency attributes phone bill relief to both lower prices for cellular data plans and promotional pricing.

Gerry Wall, whose company Wall Communications Inc. publishes an annual report comparing Canadian phone and internet prices with those of other countries, says the data is consistent with trends that show the costs of telecommunication services in Canada have been declining in recent years.

He credits technological improvements that have made networks more efficient, and says more competition following the entry of Quebecor Inc.'s Videotron to the national market through its purchase of Freedom Mobile could accelerate those declines.

Wall's latest report released in February, which was prepared for Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, found Canada still had among the highest prices internationally for cellphone and broadband service in 2022.

Previous Polls

July 18, 2023 - 10811 votes
How do you feel about Canada's current immigration levels?

Too low: 926
About right: 1849
Too high: 7296
Unsure: 740

July 15, 2023 - 11845 votes
How often do you consume aspartame products like diet pop?

Daily: 1276
A few times a week: 1116
A few times a month: 925
Very rarely: 8528

July 13, 2023 - 9909 votes
Have you reduced your water use in light of the current dry conditions?

Yes: 5065
No: 4253
Unsure: 591

July 12, 2023 - 10798 votes
Should vehicles driven more than twice the posted speed limit be impounded for longer than one week?

Yes: 8519
No: 1944
Unsure: 335

July 11, 2023 - 6499 votes
Should your city or town create separate lanes for 'micro-mobity' vehicles such as e-bikes, e-scooters and large mobity scooters?

Yes: 1935
No: 4195
Unsure: 369



