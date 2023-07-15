How often do you consume aspartame products like diet pop?
Poll: aspartame products
Castanet - Jul 15, 2023 / 7:30 am | Story: 436909
Photo: The Canadian Press
The Canadian Cancer Society and Health Canada are reviewing the World Health Organization's classification of aspartame as "possibly carcinogenic."
The WHO released findings on Thursday evening from two expert panels saying there is limited evidence that the artificial sweetener could be associated with liver cancer.
But they also said that aspartame is still considered safe to consume at the current recommended daily limit.
Health Canada and the WHO recommend the same daily limit of 40 milligrams of aspartame per kilogram of body weight.
Dr. David Ma, a professor of nutritional sciences at the University of Guelph, says a person weighing 70 kilograms would have to drink about 15 cans of diet pop a day to exceed that daily limit.
The WHO is recommending further research on aspartame to determine more definitively whether or not it causes cancer.
Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]
