Should vehicles driven more than twice the posted speed limit be impounded for longer than one week?

Poll: Impounding vehicles

Three strikes, they are all out.

Three drivers lost their vehicles after feeling too much of a need for speed on the Sea to Sky Highway, according to RCMP.

On June 30, at about 8 p.m. an officer with Squamish's BC Highway Patrol was conducting speed enforcement northbound in the area of the Porteau Cove Road overpass on Highway 99, according to a news release.

The posted speed limit on this stretch of highway is 80 kilometres per hour.

The officer noticed three Porsche cars approaching his position at an "extremely high rate of speed." The first two vehicles were travelling at 195 km/h, with the third Porsche was travelling at 146 km/h.

The officer pulled all three over, and their vehicles were impounded for one week.

The three Lower Mainland men also are banned from driving for three months and were also ticketed for speeding, the release states.

"July marks the start of a Province-wide Summer Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign, and motorists can expect to see enhanced enforcement of all dangerous driving behaviours throughout the month of July and beyond," the release states.

