Should your city or town create separate lanes for 'micro-mobity' vehicles such as e-bikes, e-scooters and large mobity scooters?

Derrick Harder is a fan of people getting around without cars. He used to ride a regular bike to work in Victoria, but now rides an e-bike. He is often taken aback at the tussle for space in bike lanes as a new array of non-motorized wheeled vehicles proliferates.

“The bike lanes have increasingly become ‘not car lanes.’ There are skateboards, big mobility scooters, e-scooters, everything. Sometimes I can clearly see the horse carriage going down the lane. The delivery guys weaving in and out. And pedi-cabs.”

In Vancouver, Tamara Harder has noticed the same kind of conflict.

“As a long-time regular cycle commuter who cargo-bikes my kids around, I’m happy to see so many people using e-bikes and e-scooters. Yet many don’t seem have an awareness of basic cycling safety. Without expanded cycling, non-car infrastructure, it is getting sketchy for everyone,” she said.

In response to a request on Twitter for users to describe their experiences with alternative modes of transportation, users told The Globe and Mail about being hit or nearly hit by skateboarders, scooter users, or e-bikers as they wove their way through slower-moving walkers and riders.

Vancouver and Victoria, like other cities across North America and Europe, are grappling with how to create space for micro-mobility vehicles – e-bikes, scooters, electric scooters, electric tricycles, electric unicycles, unicycles and more – but the proliferation of these vehicles has meant policy isn’t keeping up.

“There’s a huge cultural change,” said Simon Fraser University sociology professor Travers, who uses only one name and prefers they as a pronoun.

Dr. Travers recently spent part of their research year making food deliveries on an electric unicycle to study what life in the new era of micro-mobility proliferation is like.

“We now have pedestrians, cyclists, people delivering stuff, everything, all competing for the tiny fringe that’s available to them.”

It’s tiny because city planners and engineers, in spite of much-publicized efforts to improve basic cycling infrastructure during the past 20 years, are still reluctant to take away too much space from the car, the dominant mode for a century.

That has to change, say transportation watchers, as the popularity of new methods of propelling oneself faster than walking accelerated during the pandemic.

B.C.’s program offering a rebate of up to $1,400 (depending on income) for anyone buying an e-bike got 12,000 applications the day it was launched June 1.

The interest isn’t confined to young professionals, many of whom were spurred on by environmental concerns but also the high cost of living.