Should the federal government use back-to-work legislation to end the ports strike in B.C.?

Poll: Ports strike

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the ongoing strike at British Columbia ports could cause "substantial economic harm" in Alberta and across Canada.

Port workers across B.C. walked off the job Saturday morning, and Smith is urging the federal government to work with all parties "to ensure a rapid resolution."

Negotiators with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada and the BC Maritime Employers Association are expected to be back at the table today after talks paused late Sunday.

Smith issued a statement saying her government is monitoring the situation and is concerned about the negative impact the strike will have on the Canadian economy, including increased inflationary pressures on consumers.

Business groups across Canada have warned about the economic impact of the strike, which affects thousands of cargo loaders at more than 30 ports. They've urged the federal government to take action to get staff back to work, while the union has publicly asked Ottawa not to interfere.

In 2021, Alberta's then-minister of agriculture and forestry Devin Dreeshen said Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba ship about $78 billion worth of exports annually from the Port of Vancouver, which is Canada's busiest

