How satisfied are you with your employment?

A new global report paints a grim picture of the workplace: a majority of the world’s workers are quiet quitting and daily stress levels are rising.

The report by analytics and consulting firm Gallup found that in 2022, when workers around the world were asked if they were engaged in their work, quiet quitting or loud quitting, 59 per cent chose quiet quitting. Gallup defines the trend as when employees “put in the minimum effort required” and are “psychologically disconnected from their employer.” Eighteen per cent were loud quitting — taking “actions that directly harm the organization, undercutting its goals and opposing its leader” and 23 per cent said they were engaged in their work.

Canadian numbers are worse. Two thirds of workers were quiet quitting and 13 per cent were loud quitting.

Jim Harter, chief scientist in Gallup’s workplace management and wellbeing practices, says these numbers are concerning but not surprising. Quiet quitting is a new term but not a new phenomenon, he says.

Gallup’s been studying workers’ engagement since 2009, when the number of engaged workers globally was 12 per cent - 11 per cent lower than it is now. 2022 was a record for engagement, but much of this can be attributed to a 7-per-cent-gain in South Asia, according to the report.

