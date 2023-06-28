Should your municipality ban drug use in parks now or lobby for a provincial ban?

Photo: Diane Strandberg / Tri-City News A sign at Lions Park permits alcohol but prohibits smoking and vaping. Port Coquitlam is amending its parks bylaw to prohibit drug use.

Photo: Diane Strandberg / Tri-City News A sign at Lions Park permits alcohol but prohibits smoking and vaping. Port Coquitlam is amending its parks bylaw to prohibit drug use.

Port Coquitlam's mayor says the city has to put in stricter controls to prevent open drug use in city parks and public spaces as families head to the outdoors during summer break.

By early next week, open drug use will not be permitted in PoCo parks and facilities with the adoption of amendments to the Parks, Facilities and Public Spaces Bylaw.

Brad West said the city had to amend its bylaws to forbid the use of opioids, such as fentanyl, and cocaine, methamphetamine, and MDMA because the province didn't take action when it introduced its decriminalization policies.

"It actually empowers bylaw officers, and the RCMP, to tell them that it’s prohibited and they can’t do that here," West told the Tri-City News today (June 28).

Why not ban drugs in parks?

West believes Port Coquitlam needed to act quickly after the province decriminalized certain drugs but didn't include parks and playgrounds in its list of prohibited areas, which currently includes only schools, daycares, airports and on Coast Guard vessels and helicopters.

"If you're going to prohibit drug use in child care centres and schools where children are at, why wouldn't you prohibit it in playgrounds?" said West, a father of two young children.

"The last thing a parent wants to think about when your kid is wanting to play and yahoo around are they going to come into contact with fentanyl — unless you’re living on another planet. That's common sense."

West said PoCo also received some legal advice that its bylaw had some "grey area" because it wasn’t updated to address decriminalization.

Decriminalization, which doesn't legalize but permits the possession of up to 2.5 grams of certain drugs, came into force with a Health Canada exemption to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.

West said while open drug use isn't rampant in city parks, bylaw officers do find themselves occasionally dealing with situations involving potential drug use, often because of a community complaint.

