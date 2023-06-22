217350
Will having to show ID to enter a casino in B.C. deter you from going to casinos?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Do not frequent casinos 
Total Votes:  609


Will having to show ID to enter a casino in B.C. deter you from going to casinos?

Poll: ID at casinos

Casino patrons young and old are being told to bring their ID as gaming centres in B.C. are tightening up identification requirements.

Starting June 26, B.C. casinos will require every individual to present government-issued photo identification for entry in an effort to support people enrolled in the Game Break self-exclusion program.

The ID will be scanned by security staff and automatically checked against the database of individuals restricted from entering gambling facilities.

The BC Lottery Commission says the system does not save any personal information for those who are allowed to enter the casino. The measure was first announced on May 16.

“Since announcing last month that these changes were coming, BCLC has been working to build awareness with our players about the new entry requirements and why they matter in helping us to support individuals who have asked for our help,” said Pat Davis, BCLC’s President and CEO.

“We believe that B.C. is the first jurisdiction in North America to require ID at the casino door, an example of BCLC’s continued work towards our ambition of having the healthiest players in the world.”

BCLC says reviews of its self-exclusion show that participants believe identification checks at gambling facilities are the best way to support their choice as they prevent them from gaining entry.

