Does Canada need a memorial to survivors of residential schools?
Poll: Residential schools
Castanet - Jun 20, 2023 / 7:30 pm | Story: 432887
Photo: The Canadian Press
A survivor-led steering committee announced today that a tribute to survivors and victims of residential schools will be built on the west side of Parliament Hill.
Ottawa appointed the committee in April 2022 to select a site for a national residential schools monument in keeping with one of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action.
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon said at a ceremony this morning that the monument is a "significant" step towards reconciliation.
She said in a speech that it will serve as a reminder to parliamentarians that the policies they create, legislate and enforce have consequences.
The steering committee says it worked in collaboration with the Algonquin Anishinabe Nation and residential school survivors to determine the location of the monument.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez both attended the ceremony.
June 19, 2023 - 11633 votes
Should B.C. follow Alberta's lead and temporarily pause its provincial fuel tax?
| Yes:
| 10277
| No:
| 1111
| Unsure:
| 245
June 17, 2023 - 9081 votes
Should federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino resign over his office's handling of knowledge convicted killer Paul Bernardo was being transferred to a medium-security prison?
| Yes:
| 6583
| No:
| 1999
| Unsure:
| 499
June 15, 2023 - 10146 votes
Do you expect to retire when you want to retire?
| Yes:
| 4808
| No:
| 4630
| Unsure:
| 708
June 14, 2023 - 7035 votes
Should Canada rely on foreign firefighting crews to help fight wildfires?
| Yes:
| 3336
| No:
| 3296
| Unsure:
| 403
June 13, 2023 - 5679 votes
Should the complaint procedure against judges in Canada be more transparent?
| Yes:
| 5198
| No:
| 223
| Unsure:
| 258