Should federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino resign over his office's handling of knowledge convicted killer Paul Bernardo was being transferred to a medium-security prison?

Poll: Minister's future

(Federal Public Safety Minister) Marco Mendicino should resign or be fired over his office's handling of knowledge that Paul Bernardo was being transferred to a medium-security prison, Opposition Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Wednesday.

Poilievre pointed out that when the Correctional Service of Canada's decision to move the convicted killer and serial rapist from his maximum-security penitentiary became public, the minister of public safety said he was shocked.

The Conservative leader is now calling that reaction a lie, given the correctional service informed says his office at least three months before the transfer and again several days before Bernardo was moved.

Spokesman Kevin Antonucci said the correctional service has a process to provide the minister's office advance notice on matters pertaining to high-profile offenders.

He said Mendicino's office was first emailed about Bernardo's transfer on March 2, but told the final date for the move had not yet been determined.

Antonucci said the correctional service emailed his office again on May 25, notifying the government that Bernardo would be transferred on May 29.

The spokesman underlined that decisions about the transfer of inmates are up to the correctional service and not the minister or his office.

Poilievre noted that the minister's office had received "at least two emails" as he spoke before going into his weekly caucus meeting.

