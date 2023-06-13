Should the complaint procedure against judges in Canada be more transparent?

Photo: The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld Supreme Court of Canada Chief Justice Richard Wagner is seen during a news conference, in Ottawa, June 13. Wagner says he asked the national body that oversees the conduct of judges to make the process more transparent

Canada's chief justice says he has asked the national body that oversees the conduct of judges to consider making the process for dealing with complaints more transparent.

Richard Wagner expressed his concerns a day after Russell Brown retired from the Supreme Court of Canada, ending a probe into allegations of misconduct.

At a news conference Tuesday, Wagner said he is "not comfortable" with the current complaint process administered by the Canadian Judicial Council because it is insufficiently clear for the public.

Wagner, who as chief justice presides over the judicial council, asked, for instance, when the existence of a complaint or the text of a decision should be made public.

"There's something opaque right now. And I'm not comfortable with that."

The chief justice said he awaits passage of federal legislation, now before Parliament, aimed at making judicial oversight procedures more efficient and less costly. "I think that it would be in the best interest of the public, the best interest of the judiciary, and in the best interest of transparency."

Wagner said it is scandalous that under the current system a complaint case can drag on for years at a cost of millions of dollars.

"It can't take ages and ages, because that undermines the credibility of the system," he said.

In addition, Wagner said he asked the council's judicial conduct committee in April to review its own regulations with an eye to increasing transparency.

"I think we can do better at the CJC, there's some work to be done," he said. "I think it's up to them to do the work."

The judicial council said Monday it no longer had jurisdiction to continue investigating allegations of misconduct concerning Brown that stemmed from an event at an Arizona hotel in January.

Brown has vigorously denied accusations that he was intoxicated and harassed a group of people at an event at an upscale resort in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Brown, appointed to the Supreme Court eight years ago, had been on leave since Feb. 1, pending the outcome of the council's review.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]