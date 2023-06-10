216810
212643

Should David Johnston have quit as special rapporteur investigating foreign interference?

Poll: Johnston quits

Castanet - | Story: 431189

David Johnston says he is stepping down from his role as special rapporteur investigating foreign interference, effective no later than the end of June, citing the highly partisan atmosphere around his work.

The former governor general says in a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that his leadership of the government's probe into foreign meddling by China has not helped build trust in democratic institutions because of partisanship.

The appointment of Johnston, who says he will release a brief final report, has been contentious, with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accusing him of being too close to Trudeau's family.

All opposition parties in the House of Commons have called for the government to call a public inquiry into foreign interference, but Johnston recently released a report recommending against that.

In his letter, he says a deep and comprehensive review of foreign interference should be an urgent priority for Parliament and reiterates his report's main finding that public hearings should be held.

He also says he encourages Trudeau to appoint a "respected person, with national security experience" to finish the work he started, and suggests he consult with opposition parties on who that should be.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

June 8, 2023 - 7698 votes
Do you have a working smoke alarm in your home?

Yes: 7280
No: 299
Unsure: 119

June 7, 2023 - 9069 votes
Was it right to transfer convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium security prison after 30 years in maximum-security?

Yes: 840
No: 7608
Unsure: 621

June 6, 2023 - 7873 votes
Should the federal government put more money into the Trans Mountain Pipeline project?

Yes: 4370
No: 2930
Unsure: 573

June 5, 2023 - 7396 votes
Do you agree with allowing new Canadians to take a 'one-click' citizenship oath?

Yes: 746
No: 6333
Unsure: 317

June 3, 2023 - 11814 votes
Would you reduce your driving to less than 10,000 km per year to save on your car insurance?

Yes: 4709
No: 6226
Unsure: 879



Previous Poll Results

Do you have a working smoke alarm in your home?

Total Votes:  7702
Yes: 
94.57%
No: 
3.88%
Unsure: 
1.55%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


205507
215479
199701
214968