215648
212643
Do you have a working smoke alarm in your home?
Yes 
No 
Unsure 
Total Votes:  1814


Do you have a working smoke alarm in your home?

Poll: Smoke alarms

Castanet - | Story: 430962

A report from British Columbia's fire commissioner says there were 86 deaths due to fires in the province last year, a toll that has tripled in three years.

The report says there were more than 9,000 fires last year, and that a working fire alarm was present in only 45 per cent of blazes that occurred in homes.

B.C. Fire Commissioner Brian Godlonton pointed to a number of factors contributing to the increase in fire injuries and deaths including an aging population, homelessness encampments, working from home due to COVID-19 and increasing population density in rural areas.

The B.C. government has announced it will provide $1.6 million for a new campaign to educate people about proper smoke-alarm use and reducing the risk of fires.

The government and Statistics Canada have also created a dashboard to provide statistical and geographical information on fires in B.C. that is expected to be rolled out across the province in the coming weeks.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says in a statement that the fire deaths represent an "alarming trend," and a working smoke alarm is a critical tool for saving lives.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

June 7, 2023 - 9021 votes
Was it right to transfer convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium security prison after 30 years in maximum-security?

Yes: 837
No: 7566
Unsure: 618

June 6, 2023 - 7873 votes
Should the federal government put more money into the Trans Mountain Pipeline project?

Yes: 4370
No: 2930
Unsure: 573

June 5, 2023 - 7396 votes
Do you agree with allowing new Canadians to take a 'one-click' citizenship oath?

Yes: 746
No: 6333
Unsure: 317

June 3, 2023 - 11814 votes
Would you reduce your driving to less than 10,000 km per year to save on your car insurance?

Yes: 4709
No: 6226
Unsure: 879

June 1, 2023 - 9647 votes
Should consumption of alcohol be allowed in municipal parks?

Yes: 4715
No: 4620
Unsure: 312



Previous Poll Results

Was it right to transfer convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium security prison after 30 years in maximum-security?

Total Votes:  9024
Yes: 
9.28%
No: 
83.88%
Unsure: 
6.85%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


215529
213254
199701
210173