Should B.C. municipalities be pushed to approve more housing by the province?

Photo: Castanet Construction on a residential development in Kamloops.

The B.C. government has selected the first group of municipalities to receive housing targets in order to spur residential construction, which includes the City of Kamloops — the only Interior municipality on the list.

In a news release, the provincial ministry of housing said these housing targets are being set for municipalities with the highest projected growth and the greatest need.

The ministry said targets will encourage local governments to address barriers to construction so housing can be built faster, including updating zoning bylaws and streamlining approval processes.

“Our government is eager to work with this first cohort of municipalities to get shovels in the ground faster and ensure the homes people need get built,” said Ravi Kahlon, minister of housing, in a statement.

The province said it selected 10 municipalities using an objective, data-based process with the help of economists and other experts.

Along with Kamloops, other selected municipalities include Abbotsford, Delta, North Vancouver, Oak Bay, Port Moody, Saanich, Vancouver, Victoria and West Vancouver.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson said he doesn’t currently have details around timelines or how much more housing Kamloops will need to build, and he wasn’t sure why Kamloops was chosen.

“I want to know more about it,” he said, adding he hopes the initiative will result in a wide spectrum of housing, and will have a positive impact on the city.

During a council meeting on Tuesday, councillors voted 5-3 in favour of a motion put forward by Coun. Nancy Bepple, which recommended sending a letter to the province requesting the City of Kamloops maintain responsibility for its land use decisions.

Hamer-Jackson, who briefly left council to speak with Kahlon before this motion was discussed, recused himself from the vote due to a conflict of interest but didn’t say why at that time.

“In the meeting, it kind of made me think different than what I was thinking before the meeting. So I felt, I don’t know if I’d say conflicted, but it changed my thinking a little bit,” Hamer-Jackson said.

It’s unclear if council will continue to move forward with sending the letter in light of the provincial government’s housing targets announcement.

City of Kamloops CAO David Trawin said the province will be meeting with city staff to find out more about what this means for Kamloops.

“Our concern is, what does it mean, if we don't hit the targets? Are the targets going to be reasonable? And if it’s something outside of our control that stops us from hitting the targets, what does that mean to the city?” Trawin said.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]