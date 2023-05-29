212173
Should the CBC get more money from government so it is less reliant on advertising revenues?

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez is hinting that the Liberal government's online news bill could help the national public broadcaster become less reliant on advertising dollars.

Rodriguez says he has begun reviewing CBC/Radio-Canada's mandate, including ways the government can provide more funds to the public broadcaster.

Rodriguez's mandate letter from the prime minister says the goal in providing more money is to eliminate advertising during news and other public affairs shows.

During a House of Commons heritage committee meeting today, Rodriguez says the the CBC will financially benefit from passage of the online news act, also known as C-18.

The bill, being studied in the Senate, would require tech giants to pay Canadian media companies for linking to or otherwise repurposing their content online.

The parliamentary budget officer released a report last year that shows news businesses are expected to receive over $300 million annually from digital platforms when the online news bill becomes law.

