214384
214382

Should Canada re-establish full diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia?

Poll: Ties with Saudi Arabia

Castanet - | Story: 428428

Canada and Saudi Arabia are normalizing diplomatic relations and appointing ambassadors five years after the Liberal government's public comments on women's rights led Riyadh to expel the top Canadian envoy.

In 2018, Global Affairs Canada tweeted that it wanted Saudi Arabia to "immediately release" human-rights activists who had been detained.

Both countries maintained their embassies, but Saudi Arabia downgraded its presence in Ottawa and halted trade talks with Canada, saying it was unacceptable for the Canadians to weigh in on Saudi Arabia's justice system.

Global Affairs Canada said in a statement Wednesday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agreed during a chat last November that they wanted to restore diplomatic relations.

The department said this discussion took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok.

At the time, reporters noted Trudeau had attended a lunch with leaders including Prince Mohammed, who is Saudi Arabia's prime minister. That day, Trudeau played down the notion that Ottawa was seeking to restore ties.

"When we're in these summits, we attend a wide range of sessions with many people around the table, and it's extremely important that Canadians can know that regardless of who's around the table, regardless of whom we're speaking to, we always stand up clearly for human rights," Trudeau said at a Nov. 18 press conference.

Now, the department says the two countries are putting their ties back to where they were in five years ago "on the basis of mutual respect and common interests."

Dennis Horak, the Canadian ambassador who was expelled during the 2018 spat, said in an interview that Ottawa needs to seize on the momentum to build closer ties with Saudi Arabia, since it's a key ally with an "increasingly prominent role" in countries from Syria to Yemen.

"Re-establishing ambassadorial relations is a good first step, but it needs to be accompanied by a sustained engagement at senior levels," Horak told The Canadian Press.

He said his ouster partly stemmed from Canada not having connections with senior Saudi leadership through ministerial visits. This led Canada to be seen as expendable, he said.

Read more

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

May 23, 2023 - 7578 votes
Should Canada hold a formal inquiry into foreign interference?

Yes: 5621
No: 1646
Unsure: 311

May 20, 2023 - 12433 votes
Will high gasoline prices adversely affect your summer vacation plans?

Yes: 6749
No: 5140
Unsure: 544

May 18, 2023 - 9348 votes
Should images of Terry Fox, the Vimy Ridge Memorial, Nelly McClung and the Last Spike have been removed from Canadian passports?

Yes: 1090
No: 7435
Unsure: 823

May 17, 2023 - 9481 votes
Should the open burning bans for the southern Interior include camp fires?

Yes: 6975
No: 2263
Unsure: 243

May 16, 2023 - 7287 votes
Should it be harder for violent repeat offenders to get bail than for others accused of committing a crime?

Yes: 7146
No: 98
Unsure: 43



Previous Poll Results

Should Canada hold a formal inquiry into foreign interference?

Total Votes:  7578
Yes: 
74.18%
No: 
21.72%
Unsure: 
4.1%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


205912
209272