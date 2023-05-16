214934

Should it be harder for violent repeat offenders to get bail than for others accused of committing a crime?

Poll: Repeat offenders' bail

Castanet - | Story: 427067

The Liberals' new bail-reform legislation includes new measures that would make it more difficult for some repeat violent offenders to get released on bail.

Justice Minister David Lametti introduced the bill Tuesday morning amid an ongoing plea from premiers, police associations and victims' rights groups to strengthen the law.

He said the bill responds "directly" to their concerns.

The legislation introduces reverse-onus bail conditions for people charged with serious violent offences involving a weapon, in cases where the person was convicted of a similar violent offence within the past five years.

It will also add some firearms offences to existing reverse-onus provisions, and expand the provision of that measure in cases where the alleged crimes involve intimate partner violence.

While the burden of proof usually rests on prosecutors to convince judges why offenders should stay behind bars, this means that in some cases, the offender will now be the one who has to prove in court why they should be released on bail.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Lametti said he hopes the law will pass with unanimous consent from other political parties.

"This bill responds directly to concerns raised by the premiers, as well as police chiefs and victims' advocates," he said.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said the announcement is about "keeping communities safe" and "zeroes in on offenders who use guns and other weapons."

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said during his own press conference that he would go a step further if he was prime minister and waive such offenders' rights to a bail hearing in the first place.

Poilievre said he would bring in laws that would require repeat violent offenders who are newly arrested for violent crimes to remain behind bars throughout their trial — "jail, not bail."

He went on to say that the proposed laws would not raise the bar to access bail and instead they create a series of lower bars and will continue to allow repeat violent offenders to be released on bail.

"A common sense Conservative government will reverse Trudeau's catch and release," he said.

The proposed changes to the Criminal Code come amid pressure from the provinces and territories to reduce the number of repeat violent offenders who are granted bail. Premiers had unanimously asked the government to expand the reverse-onus provisions.

High-profile cases have recently brought attention to the issue, including the stabbing deaths of a woman and her daughter in Edmonton earlier this month.

The accused killer, whom police did not name but who has been identified in media reports, had reportedly been released on bail for a different crime less than three weeks earlier. The charge in that separate case was reportedly stayed a few days before the stabbings, and the man died in hospital last week.

The Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees that anyone who is charged with a crime will not be denied reasonable bail without just cause.

Lametti promised after a meeting with provincial and territorial justice ministers in March that he would bring in targeted reforms, but they would respect that right.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


Previous Polls

May 15, 2023 - 8490 votes
Should B.C. ship cancer patients to Washington State for treatment?

Yes: 5877
No: 1929
Unsure: 684

May 13, 2023 - 8458 votes
Are you prepared for the coming B.C. heatwave?

Yes: 7060
No: 1398

May 11, 2023 - 8080 votes
Should all provinces follow Alberta's lead and make body-worn cameras mandatory for all police officers?

Yes: 7384
No: 462
Unsure: 234

May 10, 2023 - 8025 votes
Would you be comfortable applying for a passport online?

Yes: 5721
No: 2304

May 9, 2023 - 9406 votes
Should Canadian politicians re-open the abortion debate?

Yes: 1342
No: 7681
Unsure: 383



Previous Poll Results

Should B.C. ship cancer patients to Washington State for treatment?

Total Votes:  8496
Yes: 
69.22%
No: 
22.72%
Unsure: 
8.06%

» Previous Polls

Have an idea for a poll question?
Email us [email protected]


210211
213583
214942