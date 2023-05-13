Are you prepared for the coming B.C. heatwave?

212821
A meteorologist with Environment Canada is warning incoming hot weather will spike highs up to 18 degrees Celsius above seasonal averages across much of British Columbia.

In many places across the province, daytime highs are expected to climb into the 30s. That could put some vulnerable people at risk, though cooler nighttime temperatures are expected to temper chances of heat illness.

“A lot of widespread daily temperature maximum records are going to break through this event. There's no doubt about that,” Armel Castellan, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, told reporters Thursday.

Castellan says the hot weather could exacerbate wildfires already hitting Alberta and parts of northeastern B.C. Elevated temperatures are also expected to drive further melting of the spring snow pack and could increase flood risk in some areas.

By Thursday morning, the BC River Forecast Centre maintained a flood warning for the Cache Creek area. Flood warnings indicate river levels have or will spill their banks, flooding neighbouring areas. Flood watches, which means rivers may flood, are in place for Quesnel and the Salmon River at Falkland. High streamflow advisories, meanwhile, continue to cover vast areas of B.C.’s north and Interior.

Castellan said that while it’s going to be “very warm,” nighttime temperatures will return to the teens, allowing people to cool down after a hot day.

“It's a very strong signal. It just has no potential to reach the same extremes as we saw in June 2021,” he said, referring to the deadly North American heat wave.

