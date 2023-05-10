214517

Would you be comfortable applying for a passport online?

Poll: Passport applications

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Canadians will be able to apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall.

He announced the news at an event to unveil a new design for Canada's passport, which includes updated security features and colourful new pages.

Fraser says Canadians will be able to upload the necessary documents and passport photo on a secure government website.

Those applying for new passports, including children, will still need to go through the traditional application process with Service Canada.

Social Development Minister Karina Gould says the digital option is a result of the lessons learned last year when the department was swamped with passport applications, which led to long lines and even longer waits for people to get their documents.

She says the vast majority of applications the government receives are for new passports, but she expects a surge in passport renewals over the next year as the first 10-year passports issued in 2013 are set to expire.

